Rule of law

Lack of legal accountability allows local corruption to undermine economies, diverting resources from where they are most needed. Delays in processing legal cases inhibit economic activity, while the inability to enforce contracts deters people from entering into them. Women, who often face discrimination, violence and sexual harassment, are particularly affected by legal exclusion. Poorly drafted legislation creates also legal ambiguity and insecurity, and poses challenges to cost-justified, cost-effective and consistent delivery of policy objectives.

