The Working Group IV on Regulatory Reform and the Rule of Law provides a forum to exchange good practices in regulatory policy and to discuss how to best ensure effective access to justice services and strengthen the rule of law. The Working Group also contributes to the implementation of the MENA-OECD Regional Charter for Regulatory Quality and of country commitments under the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, notably to the Goal 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions.

The Working Group has been instrumental in forming a community of practitioners and advancing the regional agenda on regulatory reform and the rule of law. The Working Group directed the pioneering OECD Report Regulatory Reform in the Middle East and North Africa and developed the Regional Charter for Regulatory Quality providing MENA economies with a common framework of principles and good practices for regulatory management. The Working Group has also assisted economies in strengthening legislative drafting skills using regulatory impact assessments and in facilitating stakeholder consultations for evidence based, transparent, efficient and effective regulations.