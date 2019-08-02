Good Governance in Egypt

This report looks at the role of legislative drafting manuals in enhancing legislative and regulatory quality. It presents experiences and good practices from both OECD and MENA countries in the preparation and application of these manuals. In particular, the report discusses the preparation of Egypt’s legislative drafting guide, which is among the first of its kind in the region. The report maps out the process of legislative drafting in Egypt, identifies existing challenges in the current legislative and regulatory framework, and explores how the Egyptian Legislative Drafting Guide could help overcome these challenges. The report concludes with tailored policy recommendations to help maximise the potential of the Egyptian Legislative Drafting Guide as a tool for obtaining better outcomes from legislation.