Youth empowerment

In line with the OECD Recommendation on Creating Better Opportunities for Young People (English/French), the MENA-OECD Governance Programme provides policy analysis and advice, bilateral technical support and a platform for regional dialogue among policy makers to support governments and public administrations in:

uniting various governmental and non-governmental stakeholders behind a joint vision and strategy targeting young people;

building administrative and institutional capacities to mainstream the perspectives of young people from different backgrounds in policymaking; and

encouraging the participation and representation of young people and youth stakeholders in public and political life.

The Programme also supports young people, youth organisations and youth-led initiatives. Take a look at the outcomes of the Local Youth Ambassadors Programme in Jordan and the Youth Policy Shapers Programme in Tunisia, implemented by the OECD in co-operation with the Ministry of Youth (Jordan) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports (Tunisia).

