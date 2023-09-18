Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Minimum wages in a dual labour market

Evidence from the 2019 minimum-wage hike in Spain
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7ff44848-en
Authors
Alexander Hijzen, Mateo Montenegro, Ana Sofia Pessoa
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hijzen, A., M. Montenegro and A. Pessoa (2023), “Minimum wages in a dual labour market: Evidence from the 2019 minimum-wage hike in Spain”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 298, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7ff44848-en.
Go to top