This paper presents the OECD Framework for Measuring and Assessing Job Quality developed jointly by the Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Directorate and the Statistics Directorate of the OECD as part of a broader EU-supported project1 and describes its links to the broader well-being agenda pursued by the OECD. The approach to job quality taken is explicitly multi-dimensional and defined in terms of earnings quality, labour market security and quality of working environment. The paper then discusses measurement choices and indicators selected for each of the three dimensions of job quality, highlighting the main limitations on the data front. Finally, the paper documents job quality across OECD and non OECD countries as well as across socio-economic groups for which data are available.
Measuring and Assessing Job Quality
The OECD Job Quality Framework
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper7 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
Working paper22 November 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
8 December 2022
-
Working paper3 October 2022
-
Report9 September 2022
-
Policy paper23 February 2022
-
18 February 2022
-