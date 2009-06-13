Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Awareness Handbook for Tax Examiners and Tax Auditors

Financial crimes, including tax evasion, money laundering, and terrorist financing undermine jurisdictions’ political and economic interests and pose a serious threat to national security. Tax crime is a key source of dirty money and as such, tax authorities have a central role to play in identifying and reporting money laundering and terrorist financing. The purpose of this handbook is to raise the awareness level of tax examiners, auditors, and investigators, of their role in combatting these illegal activities.