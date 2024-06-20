Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Academy for Tax and Financial Crime Investigation

The Academy’s mission is to support developing jurisdictions in their enforcement of tax crimes and other financial crimes, thus stemming illicit financial flows, increasing domestic resource mobilisation, and building greater trust and confidence in the fairness of the tax system and the government as a whole. The Academy seeks to achieve this by providing law enforcement authorities with the core skills required to combat tax and other financial crimes and empowering them to implement and share this knowledge in their day-to-day roles.

Select a language

English
français
Go to top