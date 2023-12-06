6th OECD Forum on Tax and Crime

Amsterdam | 16-17 September 2015



This 4th edition of the OECD Oslo Dialogue, hosted by the Netherlands Tax and Customs Administration, primarily focused on the future threats and opportunities for law enforcement agencies to work together in the tax and crime area and the use of technology. Experts discussed topics that are currently high on the political agenda, such as corruption, terrorist financing, alternative payment methods, the dark web, the use of analytics and exploring emerging tax evasion risks in an era of greater transparency.

It brought together senior policy makers and experts from different disciplines and authorities, including tax and customs administrations, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering authorities, police and law enforcement agencies, public prosecutors, development agencies and international organisations, who together share responsibility for combating financial crime in all its forms. This was the ideal opportunity for participants to discuss with their peers the strategic, organisational and operational aspects of implementing a whole of government approach to tackling serious financial crime at both the national and international level.

Published at the Forum