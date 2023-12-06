6th OECD Forum on Tax and Crime

The sixth OECD Forum on Tax and Crime will gather the heads of tax crime investigation agencies from around the world, with other key stakeholders in the fight against tax crime, senior representatives of other financial crime agencies, and regional and international organisations. The Forum will provide an informal setting for dialogue amongst leading actors in this domain on current and emerging challenges to combatting tax evasion and other financial crimes, as well as an opportunity to showcase innovations, identify shared risks, and of course learn from each other. This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the founding of the OECD International Academy for Tax and Financial Crime Investigation. Participation is by invitation only.
Reports published at the Forum