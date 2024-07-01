Building on two decades of engagement with the region, the Southeast Asia Regional Programme aims to foster the exchange of good practices and mutual learning among policy makers in OECD and Southeast Asian countries, with a view to develop common solutions to regional and global policy challenges.

The Programme comprises 13 workstreams:

Six Regional Policy Networks, which meet regularly to share best practices and exchange views on policy development on:

Tax policy and administration

Investment

Education and skills

Small and medium-sized entreprises

Good regulatory practice

Sustainable infrastructure

Six Initiatives, which work flexibly to address areas of common policy interest to the OECD and Southeast Asia on:

Innovation

Competition

Trade

Gender

Green recovery

Tourism

The Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India is the OECD’s flagship annual economic assessment of the broader region and addresses issues of particular interest to Southeast Asian economic policymakers.