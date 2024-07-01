Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Southeast Asia Regional Programme

Southeast Asia is a region of strategic importance for the OECD, being at the forefront of the most pressing global challenges. These include boosting supply chain resilience, encouraging sustainable and equitable growth, and building and financing quality infrastructure. Established in 2014, the Southeast Asia Regional Programme’s objectives are to strengthen regional integration and connectivity, support domestic reform priorities in the region, and bring countries closer to the OECD’s bodies and instruments.

Select a language

English
français
Go to top