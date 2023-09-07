Future of social protection

Although OECD countries have advanced social protection systems, not everyone in need receives adequate support. For example, workers on “non-standard” contracts (including the self-employed or those on short-term contracts), young workers and others with unstable employment histories are often not entitled to unemployment benefits. As of 2021, only 23 of 36 OECD countries with available information reported providing some access to unemployment benefits for self-employed workers. But participation in contributory programmes is often voluntary, meaning many do not participate, and/or benefits are not as generous as for wage or salaried employees.

Many countries are therefore exploring how to shore up access to social benefits for these workers, both to make labour markets more inclusive, and to level the playing field with regards to non-wage labour costs.