De-facto gaps in social protection for standard and non-standard workers

An approach for monitoring the accessibility and levels of income support
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/48e282e7-en
Authors
Herwig Immervoll, Rodrigo Fernandez, Raphaela Hyee, Jongmi Lee, Daniele Pacifico
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Immervoll, H. et al. (2022), “De-facto gaps in social protection for standard and non-standard workers: An approach for monitoring the accessibility and levels of income support”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 271, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/48e282e7-en.
