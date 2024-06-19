Social and economic risks

Looking ahead to the next two years, not being able to make ends meet financially and access to good quality healthcare are a top concern in most countries.

There is, however, considerable variation across countries in levels of concern. In Greece, for example, 86% of respondents are worried about making ends meet, compared to 53% in the Netherlands. There is also considerable variation in the ranking of identified risks across countries. In most countries, concerns about finances and health care sit at the top, but in Mexico, the top concern is crime and violence, where 89% of respondents report that they are somewhat or very concerned about being the victim of crime or violence.



Respondents were also concerned about becoming ill or disabled (60%), not being able to access good quality long-term care for elderly family members (56%), not being able to access to good quality long-term care for young people (49%), not being able to find and maintain adequate housing (48%), experiencing difficulty accessing good quality childcare or education for children (43%), and not working due to care of children, elderly relatives and those with an illness or disability (37%).

