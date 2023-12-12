Social mobility and equal opportunity are key to thriving societies and economies. Yet they remain key challenges in the current context. To help countries address these challenges, and by building on its longstanding experience on the topic, the OECD has created the Observatory on Social Mobility and Equal Opportunity.

The activities of the Observatory complement the OECD's broader work on inclusion and equality. When large differences in the distribution of economic resources, employment opportunities and social outcomes are large, they are likely to translate into low social mobility and enduring disadvantage. The right mix of policies, including for example educational interventions, strategic regional investments, and labour market and social and welfare policies, can help foster more equal opportunity.