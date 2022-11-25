Understanding social mobility and equal opportunity

Author(s): OECD
Host: Robin Allison Davis
Speaker: Romina Boarini
25 Nov 2022 - Duration: 17:08
Inequalities not only affect our lives, but also the lives of our children in generations after us. How can we ensure that our children have more opportunities than we have, that generations after us are rising in society and not limited by sticky floors? Romina Boarini helps us understand social mobility, what it is, how it works, what government and societies can do to help and what the OECD is doing.
Romina BOARINI
Director of the OECD Centre on Well-Being, Inclusion, Sustainability and Equal Opportunity (WISE)