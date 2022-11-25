Skip to main content
Understanding social mobility and equal opportunity

Inequalities not only affect our lives, but also the lives of our children in generations after us. How can we ensure that our children have more opportunities than we have, that generations after us are rising in society and not limited by sticky floors? Romina Boarini helps us understand social mobility, what it is, how it works, what government and societies can do to help and what the OECD is doing.

Podcast
