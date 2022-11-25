Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Current challenges to social mobility and equality of opportunity

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a749ffbb-en
Authors
Carlotta Balestra, ‪Emanuele Ciani
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Balestra, C. and ‪. Ciani (2022), “Current challenges to social mobility and equality of opportunity”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a749ffbb-en.
Go to top