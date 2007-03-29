Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Intergenerational Transmission of Disadvantage

Mobility or Immobility Across Generations?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/217730505550
Authors
Anna Christina D'Addio
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

D'Addio, A. (2007), “Intergenerational Transmission of Disadvantage: Mobility or Immobility Across Generations?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 52, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/217730505550.
Go to top