This report surveys the research in OECD countries on intergenerational mobility – i.e. the extent to which key characteristics and life experiences of individuals differ from those of their parents. A number of findings emerge: Intergenerational earnings mobility varies significantly across countries; Education is a major contributor to intergenerational income mobility and educational differences tend to persist across generations; Evidence of intergenerational immobility extends to other outcomes; Early and sustained investment in children and families can help.
Intergenerational Transmission of Disadvantage
Mobility or Immobility Across Generations?
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper7 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
Working paper22 November 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper13 February 2024
-
12 December 2023
-
12 December 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper3 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 April 2023
-
Policy paper24 April 2023