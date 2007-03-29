Intergenerational Transmission of Disadvantage

This report surveys the research in OECD countries on intergenerational mobility – i.e. the extent to which key characteristics and life experiences of individuals differ from those of their parents. A number of findings emerge: Intergenerational earnings mobility varies significantly across countries; Education is a major contributor to intergenerational income mobility and educational differences tend to persist across generations; Evidence of intergenerational immobility extends to other outcomes; Early and sustained investment in children and families can help.