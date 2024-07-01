Perceptions of equal opportunities

A majority of respondents (60%, on average) believe that hard work is essential or very important in determining one’s social position (panel A). However, of this majority, only one-fifth believe that hard work is the only factor for success.

Socio-economic factors, such as being born in the country you reside in or having well-educated parents, are perceived as key determinants of success by up to 43% of respondents. Similarly, individual characteristics, such as ethnicity, sex, or religion, are considered essential or very important factors for up to one in four of those surveyed (panel A).

The vast majority feel that other circumstances beyond a person’s control are equally or even more important to get ahead in life (panel B).

Circumstances beyond people’s control are perceived to be more important in shaping negative outcomes than positive ones. 80% of respondents believe that low income is the result, at least in part, of bad luck, while 67% believe that higher earners got lucky.

