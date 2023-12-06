Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Global Revenue Statistics Database

Statistics on tax revenue are the foundation for the analysis of tax and customs policies. Comparable and reliable statistics are critical to undertaking such analysis and developing better tax policies. The Global Revenue Statistics Database is a major step forward in providing comparable and reliable tax revenue data for a large number of countries from all regions of the world.

Dataset
Access the data

Select a language

English
français
Go to top