Statistics on tax revenue are the foundation for the analysis of tax and customs policies. Comparable and reliable statistics are critical to undertaking such analysis and developing better tax policies. The Global Revenue Statistics Database is a major step forward in providing comparable and reliable tax revenue data for a large number of countries from all regions of the world.
About
The Global Revenue Statistics Database provides detailed comparable tax revenue data for 127 economies from 1990 onwards. The data are reported at the general level of government and also at the sub-national and social security fund levels. The key indicators of the database, the tax-to-GDP ratio and the tax structure (the share of a tax category in total tax revenue), allow detailed cross-country analysis and detailed analysis over time and across tax categories. Data are presented along with regional averages for participating African countries, Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), and the OECD. The database also provides tax revenue data in national currency and USD.
This dataset combines the different regional publications of Revenue Statistics: OECD Revenue Statistics 2023, Revenue Statistics in Africa 2023, Revenue Statistics in Latin America and the Caribbean 2023, Revenue Statistics in Asia and the Pacific 2023. Data are updated in line with the release schedule of the Latin America and the Caribbean (Q2 annually) and OECD (Q4 annually) publications.
Understanding the Global Revenue Statistics Database
- Brochure (also available in: French | Spanish): A high-level overview of the features of the Global Revenue Statistics Database with key findings on the tax-to-GDP ratios and tax structures. (Updated December 2023)
- Read the technical paper on the construction of the database: its coverage, sources, strengths and limitations.
- The database follows the definition of tax in the OECD classification of taxes and Interpretative Guide.
- A more in-depth analysis of the data reporting on Domestic revenue mobilisation: A new database on tax levels and structures in 80 countries (Taxation Working Paper).
Compare your country
Sources
Report6 December 2023
31 October 2023
25 July 2023
16 May 2023
