The Global Revenue Statistics Database provides detailed comparable tax revenue data for 127 economies from 1990 onwards. The data are reported at the general level of government and also at the sub-national and social security fund levels. The key indicators of the database, the tax-to-GDP ratio and the tax structure (the share of a tax category in total tax revenue), allow detailed cross-country analysis and detailed analysis over time and across tax categories. Data are presented along with regional averages for participating African countries, Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), and the OECD. The database also provides tax revenue data in national currency and USD.

This dataset combines the different regional publications of Revenue Statistics: OECD Revenue Statistics 2023, Revenue Statistics in Africa 2023, Revenue Statistics in Latin America and the Caribbean 2023, Revenue Statistics in Asia and the Pacific 2023. Data are updated in line with the release schedule of the Latin America and the Caribbean (Q2 annually) and OECD (Q4 annually) publications.