19th Annual Meeting of the OECD Network on Fiscal Relations across Levels of Government: Strengthening Fiscal Relations for Future Challenges
2023 Annual meeting of the OECD network on fiscal relations
- 20-21 April 2023
- OECD Headquarters
|ITEM I
|Introduction
|Opening
|Junghun Kim, Chair of the Fiscal Network
|Introductory Remarks
|Sean Dougherty, Head of Network Secretariat
|FIRST DAY
|ITEM IIa
|Discussion of the fiscal outlook for subnational governments and recent policy reforms
|To set the scene, an outlook note was circulated for discussion, based on the latest OECD Interim Economic Outlook, applying new Fiscal Network tools to project fiscal out-turns across different levels of government. The discussion covered the implications for intergovernmental fiscal frameworks, fiscal risks, fiscal rules, equalisation systems and sectoral policies going forward.
|Presentation
|Sean Dougherty (OECD) - Intergovernmental fiscal outlook
|Background document
|Intergovernmental Fiscal Outlook for 2023 and 2024
|Delegates were invited to share recent experiences with managing inter-governmental fiscal risks in the context of the outlook and recent policy reforms.
|ITEM IIb
|Continued sharing of experiences on strengthening fiscal governance of states & localitie
|Tour-de-table: All delegates are invited to share their country’s recent experiences with strengthening intergovernmental fiscal relations and policy reform plans.
|Presentation
|Luis Fernando Medina (Ambassador of Colombia to the OECD) - Fiscal governance of states and localities
|Presentation
|Brazil - Problems in state funding and possible reforms
|Presentation
|Finland - Current policy reforms
|Presentation
|Norway - Fiscal outlook and policy reforms
|Presentation
|Switzerland - Fiscal outlook and fiscal challenges
|ITEM III
|Tackling climate change through effective fiscal federalism arrangements
|Addressing the challenge of climate change has become essential for policymaking. Lead speakers introduced the main issues related to intergovernmental relations, and delegates reacted to the background papers on meeting national and global goals in the climate and ecological transitions, sharing country approaches.
|Presentation
|Teresa Ter-Minassian (OECD Expert) - Decarbonisation and intergovernmental fiscal relations
|Presentation
|Andoni Montes (OECD Expert) - The multilevel governance of the ecological transition
|Lead discussants:
|Presentation
|David Rowe (White House Office of Management & Budget, US) - Federal support for climate activities
|Alina Tatarenko (Democratic Governance Division, Council of Europe)
|Background document
|Decarbonisation and intergovernmental relations: policy challenges and reform options
|Background document
|The multilevel fiscal governance of the ecological transition
|ITEM IV
|Delivering national priorities at the local level: financing and governance challenges
|Reconciling national priorities with intergovernmental finance and local needs is at the core of intergovernmental relations. Two rounds of discussion took place, one focusing on delivering and financing long-term social care, and another on how to strengthen early childhood education & childcare, based on thematic policy briefs.
|Presentation
|Christian Morabito (OECD Expert) - Financing early childhood education and childcare across levels of government
|Presentation
|Pietrangelo de Biase (OECD Expert) - From local to national: delivering and financing effective long-term care
|Lead discussants:
|Presentation
|Hyun-a Kim (KIPF, Korea) - Confronting the ageing society in Korea
|Stephen Spence (Canada)
|Background document
|Strengthening early childhood education and childcare across levels of government
|Background document
|From local to national: delivering and financing effective long-term care
|SECOND DAY
|ITEM V
|Special workshop on institutions for effective intergovernmental cooperation
|Ensuring the smooth functioning of intergovernmental relations is essential to respond to the complex challenges that our governments have recently faced during the pandemic and may face again in the future. Good institutional approaches and mechanisms to strengthen horizontal and vertical cooperation will be discussed.
|Introduction
|Mathias Cormann (OECD Secretary General)
|Panellists:
|Arvind Virmani (NITI Aayog, India)
|Presentation
|Lauren Larson - National Association of State Budget Officers, US
|Damien White (Australian Treasury)
|Lead discussant:
|Presentation
|Axel Radics (Inter-American Development Bank) - Institutions for effective intergovernmental cooperation
|References: Fiscal Federalism 2022 (Ch.1: pp.35-40; Ch.4: 35-43; Ch.9: 252-62)
|FUTURE WORK
|ITEM VI
|Productivity, jobs and decentralisation.
|Economic globalisation has profound implications for how the public sector is organised across levels of government. A forthcoming book manuscript from the Copenhagen Workshop – inspired by the NFR’s work – looks at the trade-offs. Delegates are invited to pose questions and share country experiences.
|Presentation
|Keynote Introduction: Bart van Ark (The Productivity Institute, UK) - Productivity and place: the need for a place-based investment approach
|Presentation
|Niels Jørgen Mau (VIVE, Denmark) - Productivity, jobs and decentralization on Changing labour market
|Background document
|Introduction to Changing labour markets and the role of subnational governments (KIPF and VIVE, 2023)
|END OF MEETING
|Next in-person meeting: 20th Anniversary Annual Meeting, 25-26 April 2024 (Paris)
