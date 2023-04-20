2023 Annual meeting of the OECD network on fiscal relations

ITEM I Introduction

Opening Junghun Kim, Chair of the Fiscal Network

Introductory Remarks Sean Dougherty, Head of Network Secretariat

FIRST DAY

ITEM IIa Discussion of the fiscal outlook for subnational governments and recent policy reforms

To set the scene, an outlook note was circulated for discussion, based on the latest OECD Interim Economic Outlook, applying new Fiscal Network tools to project fiscal out-turns across different levels of government. The discussion covered the implications for intergovernmental fiscal frameworks, fiscal risks, fiscal rules, equalisation systems and sectoral policies going forward.

Presentation Sean Dougherty (OECD) - Intergovernmental fiscal outlook

Background document Intergovernmental Fiscal Outlook for 2023 and 2024

Delegates were invited to share recent experiences with managing inter-governmental fiscal risks in the context of the outlook and recent policy reforms.

ITEM IIb Continued sharing of experiences on strengthening fiscal governance of states & localitie

Tour-de-table: All delegates are invited to share their country’s recent experiences with strengthening intergovernmental fiscal relations and policy reform plans.

Presentation Luis Fernando Medina (Ambassador of Colombia to the OECD) - Fiscal governance of states and localities

Presentation Brazil - Problems in state funding and possible reforms

Presentation Finland - Current policy reforms

Presentation Norway - Fiscal outlook and policy reforms

Presentation Switzerland - Fiscal outlook and fiscal challenges

ITEM III Tackling climate change through effective fiscal federalism arrangements

Addressing the challenge of climate change has become essential for policymaking. Lead speakers introduced the main issues related to intergovernmental relations, and delegates reacted to the background papers on meeting national and global goals in the climate and ecological transitions, sharing country approaches.

Presentation Teresa Ter-Minassian (OECD Expert) - Decarbonisation and intergovernmental fiscal relations

Presentation Andoni Montes (OECD Expert) - The multilevel governance of the ecological transition

Lead discussants:

Presentation David Rowe (White House Office of Management & Budget, US) - Federal support for climate activities

Alina Tatarenko (Democratic Governance Division, Council of Europe)

Background document Decarbonisation and intergovernmental relations: policy challenges and reform options

Background document The multilevel fiscal governance of the ecological transition

ITEM IV Delivering national priorities at the local level: financing and governance challenges

Reconciling national priorities with intergovernmental finance and local needs is at the core of intergovernmental relations. Two rounds of discussion took place, one focusing on delivering and financing long-term social care, and another on how to strengthen early childhood education & childcare, based on thematic policy briefs.

Presentation Christian Morabito (OECD Expert) - Financing early childhood education and childcare across levels of government

Presentation Pietrangelo de Biase (OECD Expert) - From local to national: delivering and financing effective long-term care

Lead discussants:

Presentation Hyun-a Kim (KIPF, Korea) - Confronting the ageing society in Korea

Stephen Spence (Canada)

Background document Strengthening early childhood education and childcare across levels of government

SECOND DAY

ITEM V Special workshop on institutions for effective intergovernmental cooperation

Ensuring the smooth functioning of intergovernmental relations is essential to respond to the complex challenges that our governments have recently faced during the pandemic and may face again in the future. Good institutional approaches and mechanisms to strengthen horizontal and vertical cooperation will be discussed.

Introduction Mathias Cormann (OECD Secretary General)

Panellists:

Arvind Virmani (NITI Aayog, India)

Presentation Lauren Larson - National Association of State Budget Officers, US

Damien White (Australian Treasury)

Lead discussant:

Presentation Axel Radics (Inter-American Development Bank) - Institutions for effective intergovernmental cooperation

References: Fiscal Federalism 2022 (Ch.1: pp.35-40; Ch.4: 35-43; Ch.9: 252-62)

FUTURE WORK

ITEM VI Productivity, jobs and decentralisation.

Economic globalisation has profound implications for how the public sector is organised across levels of government. A forthcoming book manuscript from the Copenhagen Workshop – inspired by the NFR’s work – looks at the trade-offs. Delegates are invited to pose questions and share country experiences.

Presentation Keynote Introduction: Bart van Ark (The Productivity Institute, UK) - Productivity and place: the need for a place-based investment approach

Presentation Niels Jørgen Mau (VIVE, Denmark) - Productivity, jobs and decentralization on Changing labour market

Background document Introduction to Changing labour markets and the role of subnational governments (KIPF and VIVE, 2023)

END OF MEETING