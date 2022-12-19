Long-term investing of large pension funds and public pension reserve funds 2022

The scope of this report covers 88 public and private pension funds from 39 countries. This survey is based on a qualitative questionnaire sent directly to large pension funds and public pension reserve funds. It covers the infrastructure investment made by large pension funds and public pension reserve funds, but also their approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. It helps provide detailed investment information and insights which complement the aggregated data on portfolio investments gathered by the OECD at a national level through the Global Pension Statistics and Global Insurance Statistics projects.