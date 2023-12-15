Asset-backed pensions

In recent years, many countries globally have implemented pension reforms, often involving an increased use of asset-backed pension arrangements. These arrangements are likely to play an increasingly important role in delivering retirement income in many countries, and the accumulated pension assets will play a growing role in financial markets, notably as a source of long-term savings.
The OECD provides detailed and comparable statistics on asset-backed pension systems to help policy makers, regulators and other stakeholders monitor and evaluate the design and operation of pension systems. These contribute to informing policy discussions and decisions, including through international comparisons.