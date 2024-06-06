Public pensions

Populations have been ageing faster in recent years based on the old-age to working-age ratio. Over the last 30 years, the number of people older than 65 years old per 100 people of working age (20 to 64 years) increased from 21 in 1994 to 33 in 2024 on average across OECD countries. Over the next 30 years, it is expected to reach 55 per 100 people of working age. Although ageing trends are largely common across countries, one striking feature is the growing difference in projected ageing among OECD countries during the first half of the 21st century. The average pace of ageing is projected to be fast until about 2060, from when it is set to slow down substantially, but there is considerable uncertainty when projecting so far in the future.