New risks and challenges are emerging, linked to climate change, new technologies and globalisation. The OECD's work on insurance addresses these issues, helping to develop strategies for managing and insuring against evolving catastrophe risks.

Data collection and ongoing monitoring of insurance markets – and engagement with stakeholders – are essential for understanding the evolution of insurance markets and emerging opportunities and risks, and for developing effective policy responses.

The OECD publishes regular monitoring reports and statistics on insurance for OECD and non-OECD countries to help governments and the industry formulate policies. The OECD also engages with industry and other stakeholders which provides an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and risks affecting the insurance sector.