Insurance
Insurance plays a critical role in supporting economic activity by protecting individuals, households and business against risk. The OECD supports governments to leverage the role of insurance in achieving economic, social and environmental objectives by monitoring insurance markets and developing guidelines and best practices.
Key messages
New risks and challenges are emerging, linked to climate change, new technologies and globalisation. The OECD's work on insurance addresses these issues, helping to develop strategies for managing and insuring against evolving catastrophe risks.
Data collection and ongoing monitoring of insurance markets – and engagement with stakeholders – are essential for understanding the evolution of insurance markets and emerging opportunities and risks, and for developing effective policy responses.
The OECD publishes regular monitoring reports and statistics on insurance for OECD and non-OECD countries to help governments and the industry formulate policies. The OECD also engages with industry and other stakeholders which provides an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and risks affecting the insurance sector.
The effective financial management of disaster risks is a key public policy challenge for governments around the world. This is particularly true for those faced with significant exposures to such risks and/or those that have limited capacity to manage the financial impacts of natural and/or man-made hazards, such as floods, earthquakes, cyclones, terrorist attacks, industrial and technological accidents, and pandemics. Finding solutions to address climate-related risks and risks linked to cyber-attacks are high on the policy agenda.
The OECD provides guidance on the development of strategies for the financial management of disaster risks.
Technology and digitalisation provide important opportunities to expand the contribution of insurance to financial protection and risk management.
The OECD is examining the potential benefits of technology application in insurance and providing guidance on creating an enabling environment to support technology adoption and address potential risks to consumers.
Establishing a sound policy and regulatory framework is essential for the stability of insurance markets and for the protection of policyholders. Through its work, the OECD seeks to identify effective policy and regulatory approaches to the issues and challenges facing insurance markets and to identify the elements necessary for an effective and efficient policy and regulatory framework for insurance markets. It also promotes industry good practices and governance in the insurance sector.
Context
2022: A year of lower profits for insurers
Insurers managed to record profits in 2022 despite challenges from the changing macro-economic environment. However, these profits were lower than in 2021, as the underwriting profits and investment gains fell. Their equity capital also tended to fall, especially for those operating in the life sector. This is likely a result of the unrealised losses on securities that were reflected through a downward revaluation of reserves in 2022.
The cyber insurance market is growing
In recent years, an insurance market for cyber risks has emerged to provide financial protection for some of the digital security and privacy risks that have accompanied the growing use of data and digital technologies. While growing quickly – with some estimates suggesting that the market will double or triple in size in the next few years – the market remains small relative to other lines of commercial insurance business.
Challenges in quantifying cyber exposure and accumulation risk, limited data on past incidents and misunderstandings about the scope and applicability of coverage for cyber risks across insurance policies remain challenges to addressing the significant financial protection gaps that exist for cyber risk.
Technology, including artificial intelligence, is changing the field of insurance. Listen to these experts explain how, and the impact technology is having on regulation.
Technology and insurance
Related policy issues
-
Well-functioning pensions and insurance systems are vital for stable economies and individual financial security. In the face of challenges like population ageing and climate disasters, reforms are necessary to maintain the robustness and soundness of pensions and insurance systems. The OECD offers crucial guidance on system design, regulation, supervision, risk management, and retirement planning.