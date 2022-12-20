This annual report monitors global insurance market trends to support a better understanding of the overall performance and health of the insurance industry. The report is compiled using data from the OECD Global Insurance Statistics (GIS) database. The geographical reach of the GIS database is constantly expanding. In addition to OECD countries, it covers a number of non-OECD Latin American countries – achieved through cooperation with the Association of Latin American Insurance Supervisors (ASSAL) – and selected non-OECD jurisdictions in the Asian region and elsewhere.
Global insurance market trends 2022
Report
Global Insurance Market Trends
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 December 2023
-
20 December 2021
-
20 December 2020
-
20 December 2019
-
20 December 2018
-
20 December 2017
-
20 December 2016
-
20 December 2015
Related publications
-
20 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
-
28 March 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
20 December 2021
-
11 October 2021
-
23 January 2021
-
20 December 2020