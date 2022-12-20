Global insurance market trends 2022

This annual report monitors global insurance market trends to support a better understanding of the overall performance and health of the insurance industry. The report is compiled using data from the OECD Global Insurance Statistics (GIS) database. The geographical reach of the GIS database is constantly expanding. In addition to OECD countries, it covers a number of non-OECD Latin American countries – achieved through cooperation with the Association of Latin American Insurance Supervisors (ASSAL) – and selected non-OECD jurisdictions in the Asian region and elsewhere.