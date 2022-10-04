This note assesses the immediate impact of Russia’s large-scale aggression against Ukraine on global insurance markets. It addresses direct impacts of the war on the industry, such as losses arising in certain specialty lines and restrictions on the provision of insurance services, and indirect impacts, such as increased macroeconomic and financial market volatility, that in turn affects insurers.
Impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on insurance markets
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
