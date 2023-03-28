Insurance coverage plays an important role in protecting households, businesses and governments from the financial impacts of climate-related disasters. However, climate change is expected to increase the frequency and/or intensity of a range of climate-related (weather) perils and could potentially limit the availability of affordable insurance in the future. Risk reduction through adaptation to climate change will be the only sustainable means to limit the increase in future climate damages and losses and potential disruptions to insurance markets. This paper examines the contribution of the insurance sector to climate adaptation. It outlines some of the challenges to assessing future climate risks, encouraging policyholder risk reduction and supporting resilient reinstatement. The paper also identifies potential approaches that policymakers, regulators and supervisors could consider to support a greater contribution of the insurance sector to climate adaptation.
Enhancing the insurance sector’s contribution to climate adaptation
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
17 April 2024
-
Policy paper13 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
Related publications
-
20 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
-
20 December 2022
-
4 October 2022
-
20 December 2021
-
11 October 2021
-
23 January 2021
-
20 December 2020