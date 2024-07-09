OECD-ADBI-OJK Roundtable on Insurance and Retirement Savings in Asia 2024

8:30-9:00 | Registration

9:00-9:30 | Opening Remarks

Tetsushi Sonobe, Dean, Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) (prerecorded) Yoshihiro Kawai, Interim Chair, OECD Insurance and Private Pensions Committee Mahendra Siregar, Chair of the Board of Commissioners, Financial Services Authority (OJK) (Indonesia)

9:30-10:45 | Session 1a: Tour de table: insurance market and regulatory developments in Asia

The Asian insurance and funded pensions markets are developing rapidly, including through product innovation and the adoption of new technologies. In tandem, authorities are developing new policies and regulations and taking action to meet the needs of growing markets and address key challenges. In this session, policy and regulatory authorities will be invited to present important insurance regulatory and market developments in their jurisdiction and to share challenges in responding to emerging risks and opportunities. Moderator: Joy Blessilda Sinay, Capacity Building and Training Economist, Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) Speakers Supawich Karoonworawong, Supervisor, Life Insurance Products Supervision Group, Office of Insurance Commission (Thailand) Sainzaya Erdenebileg, Referent, Insurance Market Department, Financial Regulatory Commission (Mongolia) Iwan Pasila, Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Guarantee, and Pension Fund Supervision, OJK (Indonesia)

Open discussion

10:45-11:15 | Coffee break

11:15-12:30 | Session 1b: Tour de table: funded pension markets and regulatory developments in Asia

In this session, policy and regulatory authorities will be invited to present important funded pensions regulatory and market developments in their jurisdiction and to share challenges in responding to emerging risks and opportunities. Moderator: Pablo Antolin, Head, Insurance and Pensions Unit, Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, OECD Speakers Md. Golam Mostofa, Member, National Pension Authority, Ministry of Finnace (Bangladesh) Representative, Employees' Trust Fund/Ministry of Finance (Brunei Darussalam) (invited) Javed Akhtar Malik, Additional Director, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Nga Trinh Thu, Deputy Director General, Institute of Labour Science and Social Affairs, Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs (Vietnam)

Open discussion

12:30-14:00 | Lunch

14:00-15:30 | Session 2a: Insurance in a changing climate – the role of insurance in supporting climate mitigation

Insurance can make an important contribution to the transition to a lowcarbon economy through the products that they make available for low-carbon technologies, such as renewable energy and electric vehicles, and by potentially providing premium incentives in coverage 3 for activities that support climate mitigation. This session will examine some of the challenges in providing insurance coverage for technologies and activities that support the climate transition, potential opportunities to increase the availability of such coverage as well as approaches to enhancing the insurance sector contribution to climate change mitigation through its underwriting activities. Moderator: Timothy Bishop, Senior Policy Analyst, Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, OECD Speakers Wilfrid Goh (Head PSS Asia excluding China) and Director (Public Sector Solutions), Swiss Re Asia Hakimul Batih, Indonesia Program Local Representative, OECD Clean Energy Finance & Investment Mobilisation (CEFIM) Erik Koenen, Partner, Oliver Wyman

Open discussion

15:30-16:00 | Coffee break

16:00-17:30 | Session 2b: Insurance in a changing climate – responding to increasing flood risk

A changing climate is expected to increase the frequency and intensity of many types of climate-related hazards. Flood risk poses a particular challenge given the potential for more intense precipitation and rising sea-levels. Significant gaps in insurance coverage already exist for flood risks in many countries and are likely to be exacerbated as flood frequency and severity increases. This session will examine the potential role of flood risk insurance programmes in supporting broader insurance coverage of flood risk, encouraging risk reduction and limiting fiscal exposure. Moderator: Leigh Wolfrom, Policy Analyst, Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs, OECD Speakers Chin Ching Lau, Director, Financial Development and Innovation Department, Bank Negara Malaysia Kaisamone Thiphavong, Senior Officer, Insurance Supervision Division, Department of State-Owned Enterprises Reform and Insurance, Ministry of Finance (Lao People's Democratic Republic) Kocu Andre Hutagalung, President Director, Maipark Indonesia

Open discussion

17:30–17:35 | End of day remarks, Yoshihiro Kawai, Interim Chair, OECD Insurance and Private Pensions Committee

19:00-21:00 | Dinner