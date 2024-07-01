Over the last two decades, the OECD World Forums on Well-being, formerly known as the World Forums on "Statistics, Knowledge and Policy" have been pushing forward the boundaries of well-being measurement and policy.

By bringing together thousands of leaders, experts and practitioners from around the world, and from policy, statistics, research, business, philanthropy, and civil society, the OECD World Forums have helped to spur action across multiple domains, playing a pivotal role in the "Beyond GDP" movement, and contributing to an ongoing paradigm shift to centre policies and collective action on inclusive, sustainable well-being.

Through a mixture of high-level panels, parallel sessions, technical workshops, and interactive discussions, the Forums help participants acquire actionable knowledge, make new connections, and together drive forward the international agenda on well-being.