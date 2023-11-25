Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Measuring well-being and progress

GDP is a well-established tool for measuring economic output, but it does not tell us whether life as a whole is getting better, and for whom. The OECD Well-being Framework helps to monitor societal progress “beyond GDP” and is informing people-centric and integrated policy making across the many dimensions that matter for people, the planet and future generations. The Framework provides a compass to understand how human well-being is evolving in the context of the ecological and digital transitions, and what key actions are needed to support it.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français