The Irish Well-being Framework

The Framework comprises 11 dimensions and 35 indicators. Indicators track three elements (performance, sustainability and equality) across dimensions. The dimensions encompass issues such as subjective well-being, mental and physical health, and environment, climate and biodiversity.

The Framework’s annual analysis is now integrated in the budget process, including through the National Economic Dialogue, the Summer Economic Statement and the documentation of Budget Day. The 2023 Budget included a Quality of Life Assessment and the Framework is set to have a larger role in budget impact assessments.

Several related initiatives followed the introduction of the Framework, such as the Well-being Portal, the Central Statistics Office’s Well-being Information Hub, a public consultation and extended research efforts.