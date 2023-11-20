Chile’s Social Well-being Survey assesses people’s well-being outcomes and opportunities across 11 dimensions: income, work, housing, health status, work-life balance, education, social relations, civic engagement and governance, environmental quality, personal safety, and subjective well-being.

The 2021 Social Well-being Survey also included a regional assessment of social well-being, reporting on older people’s well-being, and reporting on persons with disabilities.

Interviews for the survey are conducted alongside the Chile National Socioeconomic Characterisation Survey (CASEN), on a sub-sample of CASEN interviewees, ensuring a full view of people’s material conditions and quality of life outcomes.

The data collected through the Social Well-being Survey have been used in the Ministry’s annual Social Development Report (Informe de Desarollo Social).

They have also been integrated in the National Health Strategy for the 2030 Health Goals (Estrategia Nacional de Salud para los Objetivos Sanitarios al 2030), such as perceptions on the quality of healthcare.