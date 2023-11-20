Korea’s Quality of Life Indicators comprise 11 domains and 71 indicators. The domains are family/ community, health, education, employment/wage, income/consumption/wealth, leisure, housing, environment, safety, civic engagement, and subjective well-being. Each domain includes both objective and subjective indicators, which have been selected based on relevance, quality of data, and political neutrality.

The 2022 report covers subjective level at 3 levels: from the perspectives of individuals, social relationships, and environmental conditions. It presents trends in each indicator (showing whether the situation improved, deteriorated, or stayed the same).