The report explores how the built environment (i.e. housing, transport, infrastructure and urban design/land use) interacts with people’s lives and affects their well-being and its sustainability. It primarily draws on the OECD’s Well-being Framework to highlight the many inter-relationships between the built environment and both material and non-material aspects of people’s life, focusing on some key well-being dimensions (e.g. health, safety and social connections). It defines the built environment through a well-being lens and outlines implications for its measurement, leveraging literature, current practice and official data. It then describes the state of the built environment and its components in OECD countries and their inter-relationships with well-being and sustainability. Policy examples of an integrated well-being policy approach in the built environment context are also highlighted. This report is intended to "scope" relevant data and existing research in order to lay ground for further work on this issue.