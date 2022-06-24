Skip to main content
Well-being analytics for policy use

Modelling health and education outcomes in Italy
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d6e2d305-en
Authors
Fabrice Murtin, Vincent Siegerink, Julien Bonnet, Francesco Savazzi
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Cite this content as:

Murtin, F. et al. (2022), “Well-being analytics for policy use: Modelling health and education outcomes in Italy”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d6e2d305-en.
