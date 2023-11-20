Portugal’s Well-being Index provides a comprehensive and multidimensional overview of the country’s performance across ten domains of well-being. The Index is released annually.
Portugal’s Well-being Index
Abstract
Context
Developed by Statistics Portugal in 2013, Portugal’s Well-being Index provides a framework to measure and understand well-being in the country. The Well-being Index draws on international guidelines from the OECD and Eurostat and on its national socio-economic context to identify relevant domains and indicators of measurement.
Description and key outcomes
Portugal’s Well-being Index monitors the evolution of national well-being and social progress in two aspects: material living conditions of households; and quality of life. These two aspects are assessed through ten inter-related and equally weighted domains: (for material living conditions) economic well-being; economic vulnerability; labour and earnings; (and for quality of life) health; work-life balance; education, knowledge and skills; social interactions and subjective well-being; civic participation and governance; personal security; and environment. In turn, these 10 domains comprise a total of 79 indicators. The Well-being Index is a composite index, which integrates its numerous indicators into one overarching value. It is released annually.
Policy relevance
The Well-being Index aims to add well-being considerations to traditional measures of economic prosperity and promote conversations among decision-makers, stakeholders and civil society actors. It is also meant for citizens to see how well policies perform based on well-being considerations.
Further information
Statistics Portugal, Well-being Index website, https://www.ine.pt/xportal/xmain?xpid=INE&xpgid=ine_indbemestar (accessed October 27 2023)
Statistics Portugal, Well-being Index Framework and Objectives website, https://www.ine.pt/xportal/xmain?xpid=INE&xpgid=ine_contextobjetivos&xlang=en (accessed October 27 2023)
Statistics Portugal, Press Releases website, https://www.ine.pt/xportal/xmain?xpid=INE&xpgid=ine_destaques&DESTAQUEStipo=ea&DESTAQUEScoleccao=208680350&selTab=tab0 (accessed 27 October 2023)
Statistics Portugal, Publications website, https://www.ine.pt/xportal/xmain?xpid=INE&xpgid=ine_publicacoes&PUBLICACOESpub_boui=313010615&PUBLICACOESmodo=2 (accessed 27 October 2023)
OECD resources
OECD, How’s Life in your country? Country notes, Portugal, https://www.oecd.org/wise/measuring-well-being-and-progress.htm#country-notes
