Portugal’s Well-being Index monitors the evolution of national well-being and social progress in two aspects: material living conditions of households; and quality of life. These two aspects are assessed through ten inter-related and equally weighted domains: (for material living conditions) economic well-being; economic vulnerability; labour and earnings; (and for quality of life) health; work-life balance; education, knowledge and skills; social interactions and subjective well-being; civic participation and governance; personal security; and environment. In turn, these 10 domains comprise a total of 79 indicators. The Well-being Index is a composite index, which integrates its numerous indicators into one overarching value. It is released annually.