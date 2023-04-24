The report Measuring Progress towards Inclusive and Sustainable Growth in Japan is the outcome of a collaboration with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry which aims to monitor progress in key areas crucial to realising the Japanese government’s vision for a “New Form of Capitalism”. Building on the OECD Framework for Policy Action on Inclusive Growth, the report includes a set of key indicators to support measures for the government to deliver on its vision as well as inform on best practices in other major advanced economies. A central message is that creating the equality of opportunity in Japan requires a balanced approach of taking both efficiency and equity concerns into account. The report presents the main dynamics for policy consideration to strengthen sustainability of the Japanese growth model, with due attention paid to specific issues that matter for different groups of Japanese population. Underpinned by rigorous statistical analysis at a sufficiently disaggregated level, the report helps to better understand some of the main drivers of well-being and economic success in Japan.