Housuujuku: Entrepreneurship education in Saga Prefecture, Japan

HSJ’s entrepreneurial education takes a practical approach that enables students to develop the strategic thinking skills required for entrepreneurship by allowing them to think and discuss among themselves. The initial objectives of HSJ were to provide university students and working adults with entrepreneurship education, in areas such as market research, resource management, product manufacturing and experimental sales. However, after being commissioned by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to carry out a career education project for three years, the school transitioned from being a voluntary organisation to a non-profit organisation (NPO), expanding the scope of its activities.

Based on the curriculum for working adults, the school now applies similar education methods to a wider age range, including primary, junior high, high school, and university students, while also incorporating education practices to equip them for future careers. Hands-on activities such as internships and programmes for manufacturing and sales have also been implemented in collaboration with companies, to foster entrepreneurial mindsets. Moreover, HSJ also aims to help students acquire practical skills through its education programme, which is supported by a strong network of industry, academia and government.

HSJ’s programmes are publicly funded by both Saga City and Saga Prefecture. After the METI project was completed, the Economic Department of Saga City began supporting HSJ's entrepreneurship education with funds for its activities. The school has since increased its funds by undertaking projects other than entrepreneurship education on behalf of Saga City and Saga Prefecture, such as offering consulting services related to highly profitable business start-ups, as well as through Furusato Nozei (a national programme that allows taxpayers to pay a portion of their taxes to a regional area, often in exchange for gifts or local specialties) which financially supports NPOs. However, HSJ is seeking to increase its independence from public funding by diversifying their sources of income, such as through monetising their own projects and inviting companies to the school.