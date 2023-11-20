New Zealand’s Living Standards Framework and He Ara Waiora Framework

The current Living Standards Framework (LSF) assesses multidimensional well-being across three levels: individual and collective well-being, institutions and governance, and wealth. These levels are analysed through the lenses of distribution, resilience, productivity and sustainability. He Ara Waiora presents a holistic, intergenerational approach to well-being, articulating both the ends (the important elements in Māori perceptions of well-being and living standards), and the means (the tikanga values or principles that help achieve the ends). Together, the collected evidence supports the Treasury in providing economic and financial advice to the Government.

An accompanying indicator set – the LSF Dashboard – helps to inform well-being reporting and guide policy advice on cross-government wellbeing priorities. The Dashboard played a key role in shaping New Zealand’s first well-being budget in 2019, informing analysis to identify a longlist of 12 well-being priorities which were then narrowed down to 5 priorities after an extensive process of expert consultation and cross-Ministry deliberation. The LSF Framework and accompanying dashboard informed subsequent well-being budgets in New Zealand. Agencies have been required to use the LSF domains as part of their value-for-money assessment since Budget 2019, and since Budget 2021 He Ara Waiora was also gradually introduced into value or well-being assessments.

In 2020 an amendment to the Public Finance Act 1989 introduced new requirements for the Government to report annually on its well-being objectives in the Budget, and for the Treasury to report every four years on the state of well-being in New Zealand. The LSF dashboard and indicators related to the He Ara Waiora Framework underpin these well-being reports, the first of which was published in 2022.