The Future Generations Act and Future Generations Commissioner for Wales

The Well-being of Future Generations Act sets out seven national well-being goals (encompassing prosperity, resilience, health, equality, cohesion, culture/language and global responsibility) and five ‘ways of working’ to ensure that the needs of future generations are taken into account in decision making alongside current well-being, comprising:

Collaboration: Acting in collaboration with any other person (or different parts of the body itself) that could help the body to meet its well-being objectives.

Integration: Considering how the public body’s well-being objectives may impact upon each of the well-being goals, on their other objectives, or on the objectives of other public bodies.

Involvement: The importance of involving people with an interest in achieving the well-being goals and ensuring that those people reflect the diversity of the area which the body serves.

Long-term: The importance of balancing short-term needs with the need to safeguard long-term needs.

Prevention: How acting to prevent problems from occurring or getting worse may help public bodies meet their objectives.

It also includes a ‘well-being duty’, enshrining in law the requirement for all public bodies to work to improve sustainable development, by setting and publishing objectives (“well-being objectives”) that are designed to maximise their contribution to achieving each of the well-being goals, and taking all reasonable steps (in exercising its functions) to meet those objectives.

Finally, the Welsh Future Generations Commissioner has a wide-ranging mandate to advise, review and assess the work of public bodies from a well-being and sustainable development perspective. When the Commissioner makes recommendations to a public body, it must publish its response, and if the public body does not follow a recommendation it must say why, and what alternative action it will take. In addition, under the Act, each local authority established a Public Services Board (PSB) to improve joint work across all public services and other organisations that can contribute to their aim of jointly improving well-being. The PSBs must carry out a well-being assessment, outlining the state of different aspects of well-being and expected future trends in the local area, which is then used to support a local well-being plan (formulated every five years) that sets out how PSBs will meet their responsibilities under the Act.

Given the wide-ranging implications of the Act and the broad mandate of the Commissioner, this new role has contributed to a deeper consideration of well-being and sustainability issues across the public sector (including informing budget and procurement processes) and civil society. A large number of case studies and examples can be found on the Future Generations Commissioner website.

Wales is also a member of the Wellbeing Economy Governments (WEGo) group, a cross-governmental cooperation initiative. In addition to Wales, membership of the group currently includes the governments of Iceland, New Zealand and Finland, with Canada actively participating.