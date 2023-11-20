New Zealand’s Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy

The Strategy identifies six high-level and interconnected outcomes: children and young people are loved, safe and nurtured; children and young people have what they need; children and young people are happy and healthy; children and young people are learning and developing; children and young people are accepted, respected and connected; children and young people are involved and empowered.

The government is required by law to set out measures for these outcomes. A linked monitoring system of 36 indicators, the Child and Youth Wellbeing Indicators, was subsequently developed. These indicators are featured in the annual progress report for the integrated plan.

The government is also required to report annually to the parliament on its progress in achieving the Strategy’s outcomes. It is also required to review the Strategy every three years. Any change to the Strategy is examined in accordance with national law, the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities.

Finally, New Zealand’s well-being budgeting efforts has included a child well-being priority area linked to the Strategy. To date, New Zealand has found that including a child well-being priority area into the budget process makes it easier for officials to consider the integrated plan for child well-being in policy development. Assessing budget bids against this child well-being priority has evidenced that government policy and investment decisions are primarily ‘aligned’ with the integrated plans, and thus the government’s priority goals for child well-being.