This Policy Insights examines the well-being of children from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds in comparison to their more advantaged peers. It shows that children from disadvantaged backgrounds are more likely to experience poor material outcomes, poor health, and worse education, as well as poorer social and emotional outcomes. These early well-being inequalities are rooted in the poorer environments that disadvantaged children face, making social inequalities in child well-being outcomes particularly difficult to address. There is a need for consistent support across all domains to address these challenges and improve the life experiences and outcomes of disadvantaged children.
Starting unequal: How’s life for disadvantaged children?
Policy paper
OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 March 2024
-
Policy paper13 February 2024
-
12 December 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper17 October 2023
-
Policy paper3 August 2023
-
25 May 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Policy paper4 April 2024
-
2 April 2024
-
Policy paper29 March 2024
-
1 March 2024
-
Policy paper25 January 2024
-
Policy paper23 November 2023
-
13 November 2023