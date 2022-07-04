Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Starting unequal: How’s life for disadvantaged children?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/91fcd679-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Starting unequal: How’s life for disadvantaged children?”, OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/91fcd679-en.
Go to top