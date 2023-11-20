Japan’s initiatives to integrate well-being evidence in policy making

The Japanese Cabinet Office has conducted an annual Survey on Satisfaction and Quality of Life since 2019, with the aim of gaining a multifaceted understanding of the structure of Japan's economy and society and to make use of this understanding in policy management (including by using these data to inform the Cabinet Office’s KPIs). The survey measures “overall life satisfaction” as a summary indicator of subjective well-being, and also incorporates sector-specific levels of satisfaction that are complemented with objective indicators. These are presented in the Cabinet Office Well-being Dashboard, which spans 11 well-being dimensions (chosen with reference to the OECD Well-being Framework). In addition to national levels and trends, the data also allow for inter-regional comparisons, and are thus also intended for use by policy planners in local authorities.

Japan’s Basic Policies for Economic and Fiscal Management and Reform document, released in June 2021 by the Cabinet Office, stated that “Key performance indicators (KPIs) related to well-being should be established for various government basic plans”. Since then, the concept of well-being has become established in the public policy agendas of central ministries and agencies, and efforts are being devoted to understanding how well-being KPIs can be best employed in the Japanese national and local context. In July 2021, a Liaison Conference of Relevant Ministries and Agencies on Well-being was established to share information, strengthen cooperation and horizontally deploy good practices to promote well-being initiatives. The 11 ministries participating in the Liaison Conference have drafted plans, including KPIs, for achieving well-being.

In 2023, Japan held the Presidency of the G7, and fostered discussions amongst G7 Finance Ministries on the need for broader, multidimensional measures of welfare for informing policy. As a result, the 2023 Communiqué for the G7 Finance Track referenced the need to develop “multidimensional indicators for measuring welfare and explore operational tools to reflect such indicators in policymaking”.