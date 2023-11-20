The Luxembourg Index of Well-being (LIW)

The Luxembourg Index of Well-being comprises 21 indicators, both objective and subjective, across 11 domains of well-being: income and wealth; employment; housing; health; work-life balance; education and skills; social connections; citizenship and governance; environment; physical security; and subjective well-being. The Index is composite and summarises all dimensions of well-being into one numerical value to track their evolution over time. This evolution is used to identify social outcomes and the impact of policies on populations.

The 2022 PIBien-être report is structured in six parts to address subjective well-being, the evolution of the Luxembourg Index of Well-being, dissatisfaction at work, well-being in Luxembourg and in Europe, and international perspectives on quality of life in Luxembourg. The report emphasises the importance of assessing economic and well-being trends separately, noting the empirical discrepancies between the country’s good economic performance and its people’s levels of life satisfaction.