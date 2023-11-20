Italy’s Equitable and Sustainable Well-being (Bes) Indicators

The current Bes indicator set features 152 indicators across 12 dimensions of well-being: health; education and training; work-life balance; economic well-being; social relationships; politics and institutions; security; subjective well-being; landscape and cultural heritage; environment; innovation, research and creativity; and quality of services.

The report on Equitable and Sustainable Well-being (Bes) is published every year together with the updated set of indicators. It provides a comprehensive description of quality of life in Italy. Previous editions of the report have featured one chapter per well-being dimension plus an introductory summary chapter. Each edition is accompanied by a statistical annex with all the available indicators and disaggregations (e.g. by gender, territorial disparities, age).