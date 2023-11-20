In 2023, the Australian government launched a national framework titled Measuring What Matters to establish new indicators and priorities for the country’s well-being. Beyond informing a broader understanding of life in Australia, the Framework is intended to guide decision-making across government agencies.
Australia’s Measuring What Matters Framework
Abstract
Context
The Framework’s first iteration was introduced by the Australian Treasury in July 2023. The associated indicators are intended to complement traditional measures such as GDP and employment, and allow for a better alignment of economic and social goals at the national and local level. It follows previous initiatives such as the Treasury’s Wellbeing Framework and the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ Measures of Australia’s Progress.
The Framework was informed by a public consultation process. Its elaboration included stakeholders such as community groups and members of parliament, with an emphasis on dialogue with groups such as First Nations people, to identify relevant well-being themes.
The selection of dimensions and indicators for the Australian Framework builds on previous international work such as the OECD’s Well-being Framework and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Description and key outcomes
The Framework identifies five well-being themes: health, security, sustainability, cohesion and prosperity. To measure these themes, the Framework comprises 50 indicators of current and long-term well-being, including subjective measures such as life satisfaction. The 50 indicators are displayed on a publicly accessible dashboard, which is updated annually. The Dashboard allows users to disaggregate the available data by groups across gender, ethnicity and age.
Policy relevance
The Framework and indicators are intended to deepen understanding of how Australians are faring, support more informed discussions about what needs to be done to improve the lives of Australians and help better inform policy making across all levels of government. It is set to be regularly refined through iterative public consultation efforts.
Further information
