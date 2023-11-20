Australia’s Measuring What Matters Framework

The Framework’s first iteration was introduced by the Australian Treasury in July 2023. The associated indicators are intended to complement traditional measures such as GDP and employment, and allow for a better alignment of economic and social goals at the national and local level. It follows previous initiatives such as the Treasury’s Wellbeing Framework and the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ Measures of Australia’s Progress.

The Framework was informed by a public consultation process. Its elaboration included stakeholders such as community groups and members of parliament, with an emphasis on dialogue with groups such as First Nations people, to identify relevant well-being themes.

The selection of dimensions and indicators for the Australian Framework builds on previous international work such as the OECD’s Well-being Framework and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.