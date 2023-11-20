The Netherlands’ Monitor of Well-being and the Sustainable Development Goals

The Monitor considers three main aspects of well-being. First, it assesses long-term trends through three dimensions of well-being: ‘here and now’, ‘later’, and ‘elsewhere’. Well-being here and now comprises eight themes: subjective well-being; material well-being; health; work and leisure time; housing; society; safety; and, the environment. Well-being later assesses the sustainability of well-being measured in terms of economic, natural, human and social capital. Finally, the elsewhere dimension measures Dutch policies’ impact on well-being in other countries, in the two following domains: environment and resources; and trade and aid.

Second, the Monitor presents the distribution of well-being based on 13 indicators compared across groups by sex, age, education levels, and migration background. The distribution of well-being is monitored through two angles: the situation for each group across indicators, and the accumulation of favourable or unfavourable outcomes in each group.

Third, the Monitor assesses the resilience of nature, society and economy in the Netherlands, and how they would fare in the case of a shock such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2019, the Monitor features a separate dashboard of 293 indicators to reflect the Netherlands’s progress in each of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of United Nations’ 2030 Agenda.