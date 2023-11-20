Belgium’s Sustainable Development Indicators and Complementary Indicators to GDP

The 2023 report comprises 82 Sustainable Development Indicators tied to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The indicators help to assess the country’s performances in each area, as well as the feasibility of some objectives in light of current trends. Twenty-five indicators contain a quantifiable objective, along with an implementation timeline.

Belgium’s performance in the United Nations’ third Sustainable Development Goal (good health and well-being) is monitored by both objective and subjective indicators, as published by the FPB. Examples include life expectancy, psychological distress, self-perceived health and life satisfaction. Other goals relevant to well-being include the eradication of poverty (United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 1), reduced inequalities (United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 10) and sustainable cities and communities (United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 11).

Complementary to the Sustainable Development Indicators, the Federal Planning Bureau has also developed composite well-being indicators across three dimensions of sustainable development: Here and now (Ici et maintenant, Hier en nu), Later (Plus tard, Later) and Elsewhere (Ailleurs, Elders). The Here and now indicator tracks trends in national well-being, including comparisons across gender and age groups. The Later indicator assesses the sustainability of national well-being based on the projected evolution of stocks in human, social, economic and environmental capitals. Finally, the Elsewhere indicator evaluates the impact of Belgium’s well-being performance on the world. It recognises countries’ interdependence in areas such as greenhouse gas emissions. These indices are also published in the annual report.