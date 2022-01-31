Skip to main content
The relationship between quality of the working environment, workers’ health and well-being

Evidence from 28 OECD countries
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c3be1162-en
Authors
Fabrice Murtin, Benoît Arnaud, Christine Le Thi, Agnès Parent-Thirion
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Cite this content as:

Murtin, F. et al. (2022), “The relationship between quality of the working environment, workers’ health and well-being : Evidence from 28 OECD countries”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c3be1162-en.
