Canada’s Quality of Life Framework

The Framework comprises 84 indicators across 5 domains: prosperity, health, environment, society and good governance. It also includes two cross-cutting lenses, which are applied across all domains: the fairness and inclusion lens and the sustainability and resilience lens.

The Framework has been incorporated in budgetary analysis since 2021, through annual Gender, Diversity and Quality of Life Statements. The Quality of Life Framework complements existing tools in impact assessment such as the Gender-Based Analysis Plus methodology, to enhance the understanding of the scope and group-specific impacts of government action.

In March 2022, Statistics Canada launched a first version of Canada's Quality of Life Hub, bringing together key economic, social and environmental datasets to support the measurement of Canadians' quality of life. The Hub, which is still under development, includes information on the Quality of Life Framework such as definitions, metadata and data visualisations for each indicator, along with relevant well-being news releases and data products (e.g., an interactive Dashboard tool that allows users to compare outcomes for eight indicators on the Quality of Life Framework by age, gender and geographic area).

Canada is also actively participating in the Wellbeing Economy Governments (WEGo) group, a cross-governmental cooperation initiative. Membership of the group currently involves the governments of Iceland, New Zealand, Wales and Finland.