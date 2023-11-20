The UK Measures of National Well-being comprise 60 measures of well-being across 10 domains: personal well-being; our relationships; health; what we do (paid and unpaid work, and leisure activities); where we live (the quality of the local area and community); personal finance; education and skills; economy; governance; and environment. This Framework combines objective measures, such as unemployment and inflation, with subjective indicators, such as life satisfaction, perceived happiness and hope for the future.

The Measures are designed to capture well-being at three different levels: individual, community and national. They also track well-being performance with a long-term perspective – the sustainability of current trends is measured according to stocks of four capital: human, social, economic and natural.

The Measures are published quarterly and include breakdowns by age, sex, country and region. The latest available data are updated on the UK Measures of National Well-being Dashboard website.